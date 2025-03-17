Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $5.31 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $197.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.24 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

