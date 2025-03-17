ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 383,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 320,614 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.