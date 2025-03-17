Q1 Earnings Forecast for Pro Reit Issued By Raymond James

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Pro Reit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
