Q1 EPS Estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics Lifted by Analyst

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

MGRM stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.66. Monogram Orthopaedics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Monogram Orthopaedics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

