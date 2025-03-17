Q1 EPS Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NKTR. B. Riley began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NKTR opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 403.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $48,048.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,289.76. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $30,061.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,702.80. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $159,990. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.