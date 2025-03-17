Q1 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Lowered by Zacks Research

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.86.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

EOG stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

