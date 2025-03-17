Q1 EPS Forecast for Ovid Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OVID. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.29. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 943,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 315,126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

