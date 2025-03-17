Q1 EPS Forecast for Voyager Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,778 shares of company stock worth $58,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

