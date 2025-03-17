Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Q2 worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

