Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 163.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Stock Up 3.3 %

QRVO stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.