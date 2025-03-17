Raymond James Begins Coverage on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALAB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Astera Labs Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.72. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $693,839.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 241,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,112.63. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,765 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,991,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,498 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

