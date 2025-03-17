Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 536,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 613,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 223.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

