Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,031,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,836,000.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 394,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.02 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.