Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 186,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $101.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $111.64.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

