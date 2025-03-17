Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 578,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 123,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

