Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

RGLS opened at $1.48 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Preston Klassen sold 31,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $39,620.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,429.30. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher Ray Aker sold 38,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $48,569.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,838.84. The trade was a 41.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,998 shares of company stock worth $282,237. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 62,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

