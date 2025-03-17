Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for biote Q1 Earnings

Get biote alerts:

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for biote in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.76 on Monday. biote has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

