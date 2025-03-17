Research Analysts Set Expectations for BECN Q1 Earnings

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.87 EPS.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion.
NASDAQ BECN opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
