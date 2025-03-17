Reviewing Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 17.03% 13.36% 2.49% Globus Maritime 8.44% 0.74% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million 1.85 $1.51 million $0.48 11.97 Globus Maritime $33.29 million 0.79 $5.27 million $0.14 9.11

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Globus Maritime”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Globus Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Globus Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Himalaya Shipping and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

