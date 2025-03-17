Reviewing SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) & Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNation Energy and Sonim Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SUNation Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $60.93 million 0.02 -$8.13 million N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $56.74 million 0.19 -$90,000.00 ($2.93) -0.75

Sonim Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SUNation Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77% Sonim Technologies -23.59% -71.37% -27.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SUNation Energy has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNation Energy beats Sonim Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

(Get Free Report)

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Sonim Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, mining, and public safety sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNation Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNation Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.