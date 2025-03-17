Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roblox were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Roblox by 34.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,119.75. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,367 shares of company stock worth $59,700,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.