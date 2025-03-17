Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,827,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 652,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

