Roth Capital Predicts Reduced Earnings for Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,230,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,551,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 631,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,773,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

