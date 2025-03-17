Roth Mkm Lowers FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target to $2.00

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

NOTE has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital raised their price target on FiscalNote from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOTE

FiscalNote Price Performance

FiscalNote stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.40. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.72%. The company had revenue of $29.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FiscalNote

In other news, Director Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $69,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,297.38. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 122,719 shares of company stock worth $146,099 over the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FiscalNote by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FiscalNote by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.