Sadot Group (SDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $236.27 million for the quarter.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Sadot Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.