Sadot Group (SDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOTGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $236.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

