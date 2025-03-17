Sadot Group (SDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $236.27 million for the quarter.
Sadot Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29.
About Sadot Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sadot Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.