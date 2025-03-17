SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $248.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $264.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

