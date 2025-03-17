Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Sasol by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
