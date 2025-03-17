Scotiabank Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $99.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Trading Up 8.5 %

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $561,714,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.