Sera Prognostics (SERA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 7,912 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $50,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,179.18. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Phillips sold 12,710 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37. This trade represents a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,877 shares of company stock valued at $480,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

