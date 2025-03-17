Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Decreases By 23.5%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

