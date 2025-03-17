Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Drops By 19.8%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $19.80 on Monday. Elis has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

