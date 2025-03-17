Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Declines By 19.9%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ QQQM opened at $197.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.