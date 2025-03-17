Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Declines By 19.9%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $197.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

