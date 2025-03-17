Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rises By 37.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Terumo has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

