Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Grows By 65.1%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 812,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $9.95 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Dividend Announcement

About thyssenkrupp

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

