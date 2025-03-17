Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Increases By 64.3%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS TYCMY opened at C$31.97 on Monday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.61.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.