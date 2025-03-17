Short Interest in V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Declines By 35.4%

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
Shares of V Technology stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. V Technology has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.
V Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.