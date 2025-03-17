Short Interest in V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Declines By 35.4%

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

Shares of V Technology stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. V Technology has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

