Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Rises By 54.9%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.
Velan Stock Performance
Velan stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Velan has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.52.
Velan Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Velan
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.