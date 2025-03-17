Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Rises By 54.9%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Velan stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Velan has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

