Sidoti Csr Cuts Earnings Estimates for FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FreightCar America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

FreightCar America Stock Down 10.1 %

FreightCar America stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.08. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 98.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

