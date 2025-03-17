Sportradar Group (SRAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $20.08 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRAD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.