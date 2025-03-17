StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
StealthGas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.