StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About StealthGas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.