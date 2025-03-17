Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

3/11/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/6/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/26/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/23/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.89.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

