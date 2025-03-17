Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $10.51 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $357.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

