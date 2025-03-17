Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Stride worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.
Stride Price Performance
LRN stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
