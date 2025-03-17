Stride’s (LRN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE:LRN opened at $120.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after buying an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

