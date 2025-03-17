Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $421.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $369.96 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.04 and its 200-day moving average is $373.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

