Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $129.73.

About Taiyo Yuden

(Get Free Report)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.