Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $129.73.
About Taiyo Yuden
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taiyo Yuden
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.