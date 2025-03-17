Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Tanger by 3,393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tanger by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tanger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 126.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

