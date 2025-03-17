TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Shares of WPM opened at C$106.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$92.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$58.72 and a one year high of C$107.72. The company has a market cap of C$33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

