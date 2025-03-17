TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after buying an additional 1,154,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after buying an additional 813,634 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 39.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 825,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,123,000 after buying an additional 231,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $127.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

