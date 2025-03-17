Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

TNISF opened at $15.00 on Monday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

