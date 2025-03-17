Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
TNISF opened at $15.00 on Monday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.
About Técnicas Reunidas
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Técnicas Reunidas
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.